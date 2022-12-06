Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There is an overturned dump truck in Southaven causing traffic issues.

Southaven Police Department says the truck overturned on Goodman Road and Highway 51.

The southbound traffic on Highway 51 is backed up at Dorchester Drive.

SPD asks for drivers to use an alternate route.

