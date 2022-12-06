Toy Truck Drive
Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51

Overturned dump truck causes traffic on Hwy 51(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There is an overturned dump truck in Southaven causing traffic issues.

Southaven Police Department says the truck overturned on Goodman Road and Highway 51.

The southbound traffic on Highway 51 is backed up at Dorchester Drive.

SPD asks for drivers to use an alternate route.

