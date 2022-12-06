Toy Truck Drive
Oak Court Mall in foreclosure and to be auctioned off

Oak Court Mall
Oak Court Mall(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure and will be auctioned off, according to a foreclosure notice.

The original trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions that dated back to May 15, 2014.

The parent company that previously owned the Memphis mall, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy June 2021. The Woodmont Company is now the current owner.

The mall, located at 4465 Poplar Avenue, will be put up for auction on Dec. 28th at 12:00 p.m. at the Shelby County courthouse and will sell for cash to the highest bidder.

According to the foreclosure notice, the sale is subject to any and all unpaid taxes and any other claims, liens, easements set backlines and restrictions.

