MPD: Officer shot on Winchester

Officer shot scene
Officer shot scene
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has been shot and there is a massive police presence at Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue on Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police have multiple roads shut down.

The officer is being transported to the hospital.

More updates are coming soon.

