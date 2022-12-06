MPD: Officer shot on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has been shot and there is a massive police presence at Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue on Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police have multiple roads shut down.

The officer is being transported to the hospital.

More updates are coming soon.

