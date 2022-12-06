More rain and storms by tonight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with a few downpours. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms with lows in the low to mid 60s. Wind southwest at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of rain and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be near 60.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with showers and highs again in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower early and highs in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: It will remain mostly cloudy and we will still have a chance for rain, mainly on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s both days.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
TWITTER: @dentonwx
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.