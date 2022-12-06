Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park.
Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle.
No suspect information was given.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
