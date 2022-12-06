Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park.

Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle.

No suspect information was given.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

