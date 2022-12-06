Toy Truck Drive
Man shot after intervening in attempted theft of neighbor’s car

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good Samaritan is in critical condition after police say he was shot after intervening when he saw suspects allegedly trying to steal his neighbor’s car.

Police say that around midnight on Friday, Dec. 2, the concerned neighbor saw an older model gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in front of a neighboring home on Gardenwood Drive.

Police say that the occupants of the Tahoe were trying to steal a 2004 GMC Sierra when the neighbor stepped outside to question the unknown suspects.

One suspect got out of the Sierra while another suspect began firing shots, striking the neighbor once.

The suspects then drove away in the Tahoe.

Example image of the older model gold Chevrolet Tahoe that the suspects were driving.
Example image of the older model gold Chevrolet Tahoe that the suspects were driving.(Memphis Police Department)

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police have provided an example photo of the suspect’s vehicle. This is not the actual car.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

