Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax, dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Jim Stewart, Stax Record’s co-founder, died on Monday, according to his longtime friend, Memphis producer and songwriter David Porter.

Stewart was born in Middleton, Tennessee where he discovered his love for music by becoming a part-time fiddle player. In the late 1950′s, he went to be the frontline of Memphis music.

In 1957, he founded Satellite Records, which later became known as Stax Records, after convincing his sister, Estelle Axton, to join him.

With the help of timeless records by artists like Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Booker T. and the MGs, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Eddie Floyd, Johnnie Taylor and more, Stax Records reached new heights of success.

Stewart was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame in 2002.

Stax is located at 926 East McLemore Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.