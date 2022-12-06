Toy Truck Drive
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax, dies at 92

Co-founder of Stax, Jim Stewart
Co-founder of Stax, Jim Stewart(Stax Museum)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Jim Stewart, Stax Record’s co-founder, died on Monday, according to his longtime friend, Memphis producer and songwriter David Porter.

Stewart was born in Middleton, Tennessee where he discovered his love for music by becoming a part-time fiddle player. In the late 1950′s, he went to be the frontline of Memphis music.

In 1957, he founded Satellite Records, which later became known as Stax Records, after convincing his sister, Estelle Axton, to join him.

With the help of timeless records by artists like Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Booker T. and the MGs, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Eddie Floyd, Johnnie Taylor and more, Stax Records reached new heights of success.

Stewart was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame in 2002.

Stax is located at 926 East McLemore Avenue.

