Florida vehicular homicide fugitive captured in Memphis

Malik Christopher, 26.
Malik Christopher, 26.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted out of Florida for vehicular homicide has been captured in Memphis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Malik Christopher, 26, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department for the spring hit-and-run and was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Monday.

On May 16, it is alleged that Christopher was driving under the influence in Miramar, Florida, with a suspended license and in a vehicle that was not registered nor insured.

The incident resulted in a car crash that led to the death of one victim and damage to city property.

On Oct. 20, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Christopher in Broward County for vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, and five other violations.

The warrant was adopted by the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) Fort Lauderdale Office.

On Oct. 25, the FCRFTF developed information that Christopher was hiding out in the Memphis area.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis was requested to locate and apprehend Christopher.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the TRVFTF developed information that Christopher was staying at a motel off Sycamore View Road.

Task Force Officers located Christopher at the motel and arrested him without incident.

Christopher is awaiting extradition to Florida.

