City to rename portion of South Parkway East after Jarvis Greer

Jarvis finds out the surprise--he will soon have a street named after him!
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before Jarvis Greer retires as Action News 5 Sports Director after 43.5 years, the Memphis City Council gave him a big honor.

South Parkway East between S Willett and Kyle Street will soon be known as Jarvis R. Greer Street.

The council unanimously approved the resolution to make the street name change.

City Councilman Frank Colvett sponsored this resolution today and says Jarvis has shown all of us what it means to be a true Memphian and we couldn’t agree more.

“Anyone can read a script,” Colvett said. “Anyone can turn around and just go, ‘hey this team beat that team.’ His color analysis was phenomenal. When you won, you felt amazing when you watched it. When you lost, well it was the truth.”

Jarvis says he is a Memphian through and through

“I just want to say thank you to the City Council,” he said. “Thank you to the City Of Memphis has given me everything. This is my hometown I’m born and raised here and everything I wanted to do was all about Memphis. I wanted to rep the M so I’m repping the M.”

After the city council meeting minutes are approved, the city’s engineering department will receive the report and begin making the street signs with subcontractors and an official date for the unveiling will be announced after.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

