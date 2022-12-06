Bottom Line: What to buy in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - These seasonal sales often extend into the month of December, so you can save money and check things off that long list just in time to sit back and enjoy the holidays.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to cash in on sales! Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically offer the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers, and tablets.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“If you didn’t get everything you wanted or needed this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t worry. A lot of those super low prices are still available and there will be plenty of holiday deals that are nearly as good all month long,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports

Dazzle the ears with a new pair of high-end headphones. CR spotted these Sony wireless Earbuds for as low as $228 at Amazon.

Next, give the gift that’ll perk up the morning of any coffee-lover. This Cuisinart Drip Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

CR says this coffee maker is very versatile, brewing K-cups and drip coffee, and is built to last.

Surprise your loved one with a brand-new tablet! CR has seen this Apple iPad Pro for as low as $799.99 at Best Buy, a massive discount on a high-end Apple product.

There are gifts for the more practical types. This stick vac by Tineco is as low as $349.99 at Amazon.

This high-end cordless stick vac was cleaned up on CR’s vacuum tests.

Finally, if you’re still using an early-generation smart speaker, this might be the best time to upgrade.

The Amazon Echo 4th generation is as low as $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

CR’s testers say the sound quality is much improved over previous models. You might even notice the difference when you play your favorite holiday carols.

Happy Holidays and Happy Savings!

