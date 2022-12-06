Body found on side of rural road in North Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting an investigation in North Shelby County where a man’s body was found on the side of the road.

Police say the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. along Bolen Huse Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

