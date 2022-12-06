Toy Truck Drive
Body found on side of rural road in North Shelby Co.

The scene on Bolen Huse Road
The scene on Bolen Huse Road(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting an investigation in North Shelby County where a man’s body was found on the side of the road.

Police say the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. along Bolen Huse Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

