Body found on side of rural road in North Shelby Co.
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting an investigation in North Shelby County where a man’s body was found on the side of the road.
Police say the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. along Bolen Huse Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
