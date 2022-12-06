Toy Truck Drive
Audiologist answers common questions on hearing loss

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hearing loss is a serious issue, and many people may not even recognize that they are experiencing it.

Audiologist expert Dr. Robin Carson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas the digital desk to talk about why it is important to have your hearing checked even if think your hearing is fine.

Dr. Carson also talked about ear wax removal and what you should do if your hearing aid causes impacted ear wax.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

