Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One

The ambulance leaving Regional One
The ambulance leaving Regional One(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night.

An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Mississippi, told police he transferred a patient to Regional One, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside.

The driver says when he returned to the vehicle, it was gone.

Police say the hospital was able to confirm via surveillance footage that the vehicle was indeed stolen.

Officers later found the ambulance parked by a gate on Poplar Avenue in Downtown Memphis.

The vehicle was unoccupied and left without keys. Officers say nothing was taken from inside.

The ambulance was then towed, but the suspect was never located.

