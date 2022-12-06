Toy Truck Drive
2 teens arrested after 15-year-old shot at Sonic

The crime scene at Sonic
The crime scene at Sonic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made two arrests in connection to a shooting where a 15-year-old was wounded at Sonic.

The shooting happened on November 30 at the restaurant nearby Kirby High School, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to identify a group of people inside a gray Mercedes that were responsible for the shooting.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teens have not yet been identified because they are under 18.

