2 teens arrested after 15-year-old shot at Sonic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made two arrests in connection to a shooting where a 15-year-old was wounded at Sonic.

The shooting happened on November 30 at the restaurant nearby Kirby High School, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to identify a group of people inside a gray Mercedes that were responsible for the shooting.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teens have not yet been identified because they are under 18.

