Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 teen suspects in pastor’s murder appear in court

(KTVF)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was another day in court for the two teenagers charged in the murder of Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carrillo appeared in court Monday morning, along with Williams’ family.

The two are accused in the July shooting death of the beloved Memphis pastor.

We are still waiting to learn whether the two will be tried as adults or juveniles.

Psychological evaluations for Andrade and Carrillo were not discussed.

Both are due back in court next Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Co-founder of Stax, Jim Stewart
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax, dies at 92
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
The scene on Bolen Huse Road
Body found on side of rural road in North Shelby Co.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home