2 teen suspects in pastor’s murder appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was another day in court for the two teenagers charged in the murder of Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carrillo appeared in court Monday morning, along with Williams’ family.

The two are accused in the July shooting death of the beloved Memphis pastor.

We are still waiting to learn whether the two will be tried as adults or juveniles.

Psychological evaluations for Andrade and Carrillo were not discussed.

Both are due back in court next Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.