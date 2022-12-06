1 man killed after shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on Interstate 240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night.

MPD says, the man did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have tips about the shooting call 901-528-CASH.

