1 man killed after shooting on I-240

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on Interstate 240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night.

MPD says, the man did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have tips about the shooting call 901-528-CASH.

