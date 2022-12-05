Wet week ahead with several days of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a soggy morning with showers across much of the Mid-South. Rain will continue on and off all day. Rain will be light and there is no threat for severe weather. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will actually rise overnight, so they will go from around 60 degrees tonight to the upper 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

TODAY: Cloudy. 90% rain. High: 61 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Lows near 60 degrees, then temperatures rise overnight. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will also be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: It will remain cloudy over the weekend and we will still have a chance for a few afternoon scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s this weekend.

