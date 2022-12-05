Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wet week ahead with several days of rain

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a soggy morning with showers across much of the Mid-South. Rain will continue on and off all day. Rain will be light and there is no threat for severe weather. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will actually rise overnight, so they will go from around 60 degrees tonight to the upper 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

TODAY: Cloudy. 90% rain. High: 61 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Lows near 60 degrees, then temperatures rise overnight. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will also be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: It will remain cloudy over the weekend and we will still have a chance for a few afternoon scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s this weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Rain will be on and off through Thursday with some periods of heavy rainfall
First Alert to an active pattern that could contain periods of heavy rainfall
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 4, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Soggy pattern moving in that could lead to some flooding
Several days of rain on the way
First Alert to a rainy pattern that could lead to some flooding