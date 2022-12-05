Toy Truck Drive
Three brothers charged in Frayser shooting

Alexavier Williamson, Artavious Williamson, Ajaylin Williamson
(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at the Pershing Park Apartments on December 3.

Christopher Cain had an argument with Artavious Williamson at the apartments earlier in the day.

Artavious would return later on with his brothers, Ajaylin Williamson and Alexavier Williamson.

Police say Artavious challenged Cain to a fist fight. Ajaylin Williamson would then open their apartment door with a gun shooting Cain in the chest.

The three brothers would then leave the scene together as seen on surveillance video.

Cain was taken to Reginal One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alexavier Williamson is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Artavious Williamson is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Ajaylin Williamson is charged with second-degree murder.

