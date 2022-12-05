Three brothers charged in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at the Pershing Park Apartments on December 3.

Christopher Cain had an argument with Artavious Williamson at the apartments earlier in the day.

Artavious would return later on with his brothers, Ajaylin Williamson and Alexavier Williamson.

Police say Artavious challenged Cain to a fist fight. Ajaylin Williamson would then open their apartment door with a gun shooting Cain in the chest.

The three brothers would then leave the scene together as seen on surveillance video.

Cain was taken to Reginal One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alexavier Williamson is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Artavious Williamson is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Ajaylin Williamson is charged with second-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.