Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies

The individual who was shot died at the scene, the TBI said.
(WMC Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents were looking into the fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with Washington County deputies.

TBI said deputies went to a home in Johnson City on Saturday evening to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputies tried to use a stun gun on a person, and then shots were fired by the person and at least one deputy, TBI said in a news release.

The individual who was shot died at the scene, the TBI said. No deputies were wounded. Identities of those involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

TBI will investigate and report its findings to District Attorney General Steve Finney.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

