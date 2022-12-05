Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home

George Robinson, Jr.
George Robinson, Jr.(Mississippi DPS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4.

U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department were also called to the scene.

The standoff came to an end when the man committed suicide, US Marshals say.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the barricade.

The man has been identified as George Robinson. He was on Mississippi’s most wanted list, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Marshals say shots were fired, but officers never returned fire.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/5