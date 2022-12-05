Toy Truck Drive
Shelby County, MSCS and Germantown reach agreement to fund new high school in Cordova

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the city of Germantown and Germantown Municipal School District have reached an agreement to build a new high school in the Cordova area.

The agreement will be presented during an executive session with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The agreement will allow MSCS to build a new $100 million high school and allow for a multi-year transition for impacted families.

Shelby County will transfer $72.5 million to MSCS for construction, and the city of Germantown will transfer $5 million.

In addition, two of Germantown’s 3G schools, the elementary and middle schools, will become property of the city of Germantown at the end of the agreement term.

