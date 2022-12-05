Shelby County, MSCS and Germantown reach agreement to fund new high school in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the city of Germantown and Germantown Municipal School District have reached an agreement to build a new high school in the Cordova area.

The agreement will be presented during an executive session with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

The agreement will allow MSCS to build a new $100 million high school and allow for a multi-year transition for impacted families.

Shelby County will transfer $72.5 million to MSCS for construction, and the city of Germantown will transfer $5 million.

In addition, two of Germantown’s 3G schools, the elementary and middle schools, will become property of the city of Germantown at the end of the agreement term.

“I’m pleased to have leaders of our community come to one table and settle a long-running dispute for the good of students and families across Shelby County. Our collaboration will ensure that we all remain focused on our next generation, avoid a costly legal dispute, and build the first state-of-the-art high school in Memphis-Shelby County Schools in over a decade. With the leadership of Superintendent Williams, we are hopeful that MSCS can break ground on a first-rate learning environment where over 1,800 students in Shelby County can be served. We look forward to briefing the Shelby County Commissioners during today’s executive session.”

