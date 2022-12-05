Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More for Memphis, that’s what several elected officials call for with a new initiative.

It’s a joint effort between Memphis city leaders, Shelby county commissioners, and the Memphis Shelby County Schools Board.

The name of this initiative spells out exactly what local leaders are aiming for, more resources for Memphians all the way around.

County leaders will discuss the initiative, but a live website is online explaining the plan.

The goal is to provide expanded community, education, economic, health, safety, and cultural resources.

Several local organizations are also a part of this initiative, each contributing to a different area of their expertise.

For example, the National Civil Rights Museum is partnering in the culture portion while almost every area hospital is a partner in the health and well-being portion of this initiative.

According to the new site, this will be made possible with nearly $9 million in national and local funding.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/5
Vigil for two brothers, Elvin and Roberto Nunez who were killed by a motorist.
Family holds protest to demand justice for loved ones killed by motorist
Cordova home garage fire taken down by SCFD.
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
Candle Light Vigil
Vigil