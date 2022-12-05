MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More for Memphis, that’s what several elected officials call for with a new initiative.

It’s a joint effort between Memphis city leaders, Shelby county commissioners, and the Memphis Shelby County Schools Board.

The name of this initiative spells out exactly what local leaders are aiming for, more resources for Memphians all the way around.

County leaders will discuss the initiative, but a live website is online explaining the plan.

The goal is to provide expanded community, education, economic, health, safety, and cultural resources.

Several local organizations are also a part of this initiative, each contributing to a different area of their expertise.

For example, the National Civil Rights Museum is partnering in the culture portion while almost every area hospital is a partner in the health and well-being portion of this initiative.

According to the new site, this will be made possible with nearly $9 million in national and local funding.

