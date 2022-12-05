Holiday Food Drive
Residents evacuate after woman threatens to burn down apartment(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department Officer was flagged down by a man who said his neighbor attempted to burn down her apartment.

When officers arrived at Cottonwood Apartments on Dec. 4 around 11 p.m., they saw Crystal Ousley, 29, destroying her apartment by throwing items and smashing glass on the ground, said police.

Officers said there was a strong smell of gas, and they saw liquid on top of the stove.

MPD says there was reason to believe the stove eye was about to come on.

The suspect then locked herself in the bathroom and made serval statements saying she wants officers to shoot her, says police.

Officers then kicked down the bathroom door and arrested Ousley.

MPD evacuated the complex due to the threat of the apartment catching on fire.

She is charged with criminal attempt aggravated arson.

