Report: Ja Morant to receive signature Nike shoe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is reportedly next in line to receive a signature shoe from Nike.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months. https://t.co/RzKf9JEIf1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

The news comes as Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving, one of their most profitable shoe collaborators, in light of recent social media posts many deem as anti-Semitic.

Morant has been long-rumored to be the next NBA star to receive a shoe deal.

Other NBA stars with signature Nike shoes include Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George. Nike also has signature shoes under the Jordan brand with Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

