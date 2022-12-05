Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Residents evacuate after woman threatens to burn down apartment
Residents evacuate after woman threatens to burn down apartment
This photo provided by police shows James Perron.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun