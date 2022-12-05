Police investigating after 1 killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Memphis.

At 12:39 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Gaston Avenue near Gaston Park.

Before officers arrived, the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

