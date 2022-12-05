Toy Truck Drive
Police investigating after 1 killed in South Memphis shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Memphis.

At 12:39 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Gaston Avenue near Gaston Park.

Before officers arrived, the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

