Periods of rain through the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue on and off all afternoon. Rain will be light and there is no threat for severe weather. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% of rain. Lows near 60 degrees, then temperatures rise overnight. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be near 60.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and highs again in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: It will remain cloudy and we will still have a chance for a few afternoon scattered showers Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

