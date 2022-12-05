MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:40 p.m. on Edan Park Drive.

A female victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

