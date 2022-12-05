MPD investigating shootout that leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved multiple suspects and has left one victim injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:35 p.m. at 1245 North Hollywood Street, according to police.

One victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say multiple suspects were shooting at each other. Four of the suspects ran eastbound on Eldridge Avenue and several other suspects left in a grey SUV.

Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

