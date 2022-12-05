Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago.

Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.

Vail is the mother of twin 10-year-old girls, and her sister says she has gone longer than a day without speaking to them.

“No one knows where she is. We’ve been out just looking and looking and we can’t find her anywhere and this is very difficult because I do have her kids and I’m trying not to, I’ve got to be strong and look for her all at the same time, and not break down in front of them,” said Vail’s sister Towanda Williams.

Williams says she had just gotten back from a trip with one of Vail’s twin daughters, the other twin was with their grandmother.

The plan was to drop the girls back off with Vail, however, they kept calling her cellphone and she never answered.

The last time anyone saw Vail was on Nov. 12.

Her sister says the last person she was with was her boyfriend and she often visits the Orange Mound and Midtown areas.

If you have seen Jacqulin “Jackie” Vail... please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

