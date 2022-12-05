Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged after police say that he raped a Memphis Walgreens employee at gunpoint while inside the store.

On Nov. 6, Memphis police responded to a 911 call at the Walgreens located at 5900 Knight Arnold Road.

There, two female employees told police that an unknown man with a handgun walked into the store and told both women that if they called the police on him for trespassing, he’d kill them.

Police say he then pointed his gun at one of the employees as she stood behind the checkout counter. He then ordered her from the cash register and escorted her to the store bathroom, where he placed a gun to her head and sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, he fled the store through the emergency exit, police say.

Investigators reviewed and publicized the store’s surveillance footage and were able to develop 27-year-old Shaquille Smith, of Greenwood, Mississippi, as a suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip.

On Nov. 11, one of the victims positively identified Smith in a photo lineup as the man responsible.

Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated rape, and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.