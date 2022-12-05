Memphis man killed by semi-truck near Forrest City, Arkansas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - On December 4, a Memphis man identified as 45-year-old Sircrease Brooks, was killed by a semi-truck near Forrest City, Arkansas.
The crash happened on I-40 in St. Francis County around 3:30 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said Brooks was putting gas in his car when a semi-truck struck Brooks and continued driving East.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
