Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man killed by semi-truck near Forrest City, Arkansas

(Generic Image)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - On December 4, a Memphis man identified as 45-year-old Sircrease Brooks, was killed by a semi-truck near Forrest City, Arkansas.

The crash happened on I-40 in St. Francis County around 3:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said Brooks was putting gas in his car when a semi-truck struck Brooks and continued driving East.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

The scene on Eden Park
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Orange Mound
Police investigating after 1 killed in South Memphis shooting
Shaquille Smith ,27, of Greenwood, Mississippi.
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
Memphis Police Car
MPD investigating shootout that leaves 1 injured