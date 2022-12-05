Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man on Mississippi’s most wanted list barricaded inside Marshall Co. home

Marshall County Sheriff's Department
Marshall County Sheriff's Department(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in Marshall County, according to law enforcement.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man is locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4.

Dickerson says the suspect is on Mississippi’s most wanted list for child molestation and assault. The suspect has not been identified.

U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department are also at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/5