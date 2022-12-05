Man on Mississippi’s most wanted list barricaded inside Marshall Co. home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in Marshall County, according to law enforcement.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man is locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4.

Dickerson says the suspect is on Mississippi’s most wanted list for child molestation and assault. The suspect has not been identified.

U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department are also at the scene.

