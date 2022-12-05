Holiday Food Drive
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

Cordova home garage fire taken down by SCFD.(SCFD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to arrive and discovered a one-story residence with heavy fire and smoke coming out of it, including the garage.

The fire was knocked down within 23 minutes from the time of SCFD’s arrival.

22 firefighters responded to the scene and assisted with the incident, according to SCFD.

There were no injuries and the fire is currently under investigation.

