Family holds protest to demand justice for loved ones killed by motorist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Sunday, a group of around 50 gathered at Memphis Police Department’s Austin Peay Station.

Around 50 demonstrators descended upon Austin Peay Station on Sunday demanding justice for Elvin and Roberto Nunez, the two brothers who were hit by a pickup truck while they were working on Sept. 29.

A crash report obtained from the Memphis Police Department shows officers on the scene believed the driver may have been drinking. According to the report, the driver was administered a blood test. The results of that test are still pending after they were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Elvin Nunez’s wife Katina says she’s at her wit’s end.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve filed the wrongful death suit against her on behalf of my husband and brother-in-law. Something must be done. She hasn’t even gotten a ticket,” said Katina Nunez.

In the wrongful death lawsuit, attorneys write the defendant was “operating her mobile vehicle while intoxicated as well as driving too fast for conditions.”

All of which, they believe, led to the death and tragic loss of their loved ones.

“My husband left five small children and my brother-in-law left two small children. I can just not accept ‘be patient’ anymore,” said Katina Nunez. “She’s out free, my children are going to be without their father on Christmas. She’s going to be with her family. It’s not fair,” she added.

