City Watch issued for missing, endangered man

Missing man, Keith Alan Runyon
Missing man, Keith Alan Runyon(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for 60-year-old Keith Alan Runyon on Sunday night.

Police say Runyon was last seen on Dec. 2 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10 a.m., taking a MATA bus to Christ Community Health Services located at 2861 Broad Avenue.

Runyon wears glasses, he is also 5′10 and 165 lbs.

Police say he has several medical conditions for which he takes medication. He also requires a walker to get around.

If you have seen Runyon, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

