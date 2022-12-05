Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas, Kansas to face off in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set.

The game will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Both teams finished the 2022 season at 6-6.

It’s the third time the two teams have gone head-to-head, with Kansas winning both times in 1905 and 1906.

Both coaches shared their excitement for a trip to Memphis.

“We’re extremely excited to be headed to Memphis to play a really good Kansas team in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman said. “Coach Leipold and his staff have done a tremendous job with their team, and we look forward to the challenge. For us, the opportunity to play a bowl game in what we consider our backyard is going to be special. We can’t wait to see our fans in Memphis in a few weeks.”

“Our program is very excited about having the opportunity to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and travel to a great city like Memphis,” Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “Earning the right to play in such a historic bowl game against a quality opponent is something our players and staff can be very proud of. We are looking forward to the next few weeks of preparation and taking advantage of this valuable time to focus on development and continuing to improve our football team.”

Tickets are available now. Click here to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis to face Utah State in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas
Memphis Tigers
Memphis men’s basketball defeats Ole Miss 68-57
Memphis Tigers
Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54
Memphis Tigers
Tigers, Rebels hit the hardwood Saturday