Arkansas, Kansas to face off in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set.

The game will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Both teams finished the 2022 season at 6-6.

It’s the third time the two teams have gone head-to-head, with Kansas winning both times in 1905 and 1906.

Both coaches shared their excitement for a trip to Memphis.

“We’re extremely excited to be headed to Memphis to play a really good Kansas team in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman said. “Coach Leipold and his staff have done a tremendous job with their team, and we look forward to the challenge. For us, the opportunity to play a bowl game in what we consider our backyard is going to be special. We can’t wait to see our fans in Memphis in a few weeks.”

“Our program is very excited about having the opportunity to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and travel to a great city like Memphis,” Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “Earning the right to play in such a historic bowl game against a quality opponent is something our players and staff can be very proud of. We are looking forward to the next few weeks of preparation and taking advantage of this valuable time to focus on development and continuing to improve our football team.”

