15-year-old shot at Freedom Prep High School

Freedom Prep High School on Brownlee Road
Freedom Prep High School on Brownlee Road(action news 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot at Freedom Preparatory High School Monday afternoon.

At 12:27 p.m., officers responded to the school on Brownlee Road where they found the victim. Police say he was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown.

Police say no additional threats were made and that it is not believed that an unauthorized person was on the school campus at the time of the shooting.

The school dismissed as regularly scheduled.

Police say that based on interviews with the victim and several witnesses, it is still unclear what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the responsible firearm has not been recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

