Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Whitehaven shooting leaves 2 injured, MPD says

An MPD patrol car.
An MPD patrol car.(WTOK)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon, according to police

Police responded to the shooting on Chambliss Road at 4:30 p.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Police say, one victim was in critical condition and the other victim was in noncritical condition.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
Missing person
CANCELED: City watch for missing man
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

Dry for now but rain will dominate the work week
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast
Memphis Police Department
MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 3, 2022
Traffic in Memphis
TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested