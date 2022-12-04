Whitehaven shooting leaves 2 injured, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon, according to police

Police responded to the shooting on Chambliss Road at 4:30 p.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Police say, one victim was in critical condition and the other victim was in noncritical condition.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

