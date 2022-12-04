Soggy pattern moving in that could lead to some flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rainy pattern will settle into the Mid-South for several days keeping daily rain chances and up & down temperatures in the First Alert forecast. Some showers will move in today, but more widespread rain will arrive Monday and will last several days. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for parts of the Action News 5 coverage area next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with isolated to scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers, lows near 40 degrees.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

