Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead.

It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County.

Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they arrived the house was fully engulfed.

“I was just praying nobody was inside but unfortunately, there was a man,” said a nearby neighbor.

The man and his dog were not able to escape the fire, according to Covington Fire officials.

One neighbor said an elderly couple lived inside this home and the man was disabled.

Many said they didn’t know much about him, but knew he was a family man with grandchildren.

“I feel really horrible about what happened. I’ve been praying for the woman and I just hope us as a community can come together and help her in any way because Christmas is here and I’m sure they have plans for Christmas,” said a nearby neighbor.

To assist with any needs that the family may have, the American Red Cross has been contacted.

As the Covington Fire Department continues its investigation, fire officials do not consider the house a total loss.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.