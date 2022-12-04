MPD investigating I-55 shooting that leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim injured on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:19 a.m. on East Brooks Road and I-55.

Officers say the male victim, 27, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

