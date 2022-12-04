MPD: 2 victims injured in shooting near Getwell Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left two victims injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:15 p.m. on Getwell Road and Cochese Road, according to police.

Police say, two victims were located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

One victim was in critical condition and the other victim was in noncritical condition.

One individual is detained, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

