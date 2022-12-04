Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman flagged down Memphis Police Department while officers were on the scene of a shooting on Getwell Road and Cochese Road.

The woman, Lakisha Shorter, reached out to MPD regarding her two sons who were in a verbal argument.

An officer went inside the home and began talking with one teen who became irritated, said MPD.

The officer then called for backup.

According to the affidavit, while MPD tried to arrest one teen, the other jumped on the back of the officer and began punching him.

When five other officers arrived, they attempted to arrest the suspects.

According to MPD, the teens began punching and kicking all the officers, and the mother jumped in as well, said MPD.

Officers took the two teens to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital before taking them to Juvenile Court.

The mother Shorter was taken to the hospital and later taken to Jail East.

One victim was in critical condition and the other victim was in non-critical condition.

Lakisha Shorter is charged with six counts of assault on a first responder.

