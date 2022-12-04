Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says

Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says
Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman flagged down Memphis Police Department while officers were on the scene of a shooting on Getwell Road and Cochese Road.

The woman, Lakisha Shorter, reached out to MPD regarding her two sons who were in a verbal argument.

An officer went inside the home and began talking with one teen who became irritated, said MPD.

The officer then called for backup.

According to the affidavit, while MPD tried to arrest one teen, the other jumped on the back of the officer and began punching him.

When five other officers arrived, they attempted to arrest the suspects.

According to MPD, the teens began punching and kicking all the officers, and the mother jumped in as well, said MPD.

Officers took the two teens to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital before taking them to Juvenile Court.

The mother Shorter was taken to the hospital and later taken to Jail East.

One victim was in critical condition and the other victim was in non-critical condition.

Lakisha Shorter is charged with six counts of assault on a first responder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
The man charged with the 2019 killing of two Southaven Walmart managers was convicted of two...
Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life after losing his left eye when he was hit in the...
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

Latest News

George Robinson, Jr.
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
Tennessee man shot, killed in confrontation with deputies
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
More for Memphis
Shelby County Commissioners want ‘More For Memphis’
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/5