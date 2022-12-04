Holiday Food Drive
Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54

By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season.

Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early, starting the game on a 5-0 run. The Gamecocks would storm back throughout the remainder of the first quarter to take a 27-14 lead after one.

The Tigers responded with a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to cut the South Carolina lead down to 7.

Every time Memphis threw a jab, the Gamecocks responded with haymakers. South Carolina closed the second on a 16-6 run to extend their advantage to 17 at halftime. From there, the game was never in doubt.

The Gamecocks have now won 30 straight games at home dating back to last year.

The Tigers will hit the court again on Thursday at Elma Roane Fieldhouse against North Carolina Central for their first home game in nearly three weeks. Tipoff will be at 7:00 p.m. local time.

