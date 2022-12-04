Holiday Food Drive
Memphis men’s basketball defeats Ole Miss 68-57

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an all-Mid-South matchup, the Memphis men’s basketball team prevails over Ole Miss 68-57. Both teams now sit at 6-2 on the season as the Tigers get a measure of revenge after losing this matchup in Oxford last season.

Memphis took control early and save for some tense moments late, never looked back. The Tigers held Ole Miss to under 25% shooting as a team in the first half on their way to a 36-22 lead at the break.

DeAndre Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 16 and also contributed a game-high 13 rebounds. Memphis East product Alex Lomax scored a season-high 14, including 10 in the first half.

Kendric Davis had a brief scare in the first half when he hobbled off the court and went to the locker room after appearing to re-injure his troublesome ankle. The defending AAC Player of the Year returned to the game, though didn’t appear to be 100% as he shot just 4-18 from the field on his way to a 14-point evening.

The Tigers have won nine straight games at home, and now will welcome Little Rock to FedExForum on Tuesday night.

