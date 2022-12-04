Memphis to face Utah State in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis football team will face Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27. The game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, the home of SMU in Dallas, Texas.

The Tigers, who finished the regular season 6-6, are playing in a bowl game for the 9th consecutive season.

Memphis and Utah State have not played each other since 1977.

