First Alert to an active pattern that could contain periods of heavy rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been cloudy today with a few showers but more rain is on the way. Widespread rain will start overnight and the rain will be off and on through Thursday before rain chances go down Friday. There could be some heavy periods of rain Monday through Wednesday which could pose a threat for some localized flooding for parts of the Action News 5 coverage area this week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing overnight. Light winds tonight and overnight lows in the lower 40s

TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain along with some periods of moderate to heavy rain at times, afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely and a few rumbles of thunder possible, lows near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy skies this weekend with a 30% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

