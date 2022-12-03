Your First Alert to a soggy pattern that will remain for much of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a few showers across the Mid-South this morning as a cold front moves through. With the front exiting the region later this morning, today, overall should be a dry day with some sun as high pressure will build into the region this afternoon. However, rain chances return by Sunday and a soggy pattern will remain in place across the Mid-South for several days, keeping rain and fluctuating temperatures in the First Alert forecast. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for parts of the Action News 5 coverage area next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and temperatures falling to near 50 during the afternoon

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 40s, and overnight lows falling to near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

