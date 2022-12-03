Tigers, Rebels hit the hardwood Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the all Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood Saturday. That’s when the Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss Rebs do battle in college hoops.

Both teams are off to good starts this year. Penny Hardaway’s group is 5-2 on the season and winners of 3 straight.

The boys from Oxford are 6-1 and hold bragging rights in this matchup going in after pulling off the upset in Oxford last season while Memphis was ranked. The Tigers say they’re pumped for the regional rivalry, and the chance to get even.

“Man excitement (is) a 10,” point guard Alex Lomax said. “We already got a taste of last year, we got a bad taste in our mouth from last year’s game. They came out on top, so now they’re coming back to our home floor. We know we’re going to have a great crowd, an electric crowd. It’s going to be through the wire.”

The Tigers beat the Rebs last time they played in the 901 was back in 2019. Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers with 25 points in an 87-86 win.

On the other side, the Rebs are led by Memphis native Matthew Murrell. The junior guard spent the first three years of his high school career at Whitehaven before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season. Right now he leads Ole Miss in points and assists per game. He had 19 points in this game last year, and knows he’ll have to bring his A-game for his homecoming.

“It was a dog fight of course,” Murrell said. “That was pretty much my first breakout game of the year last year. And you know they’re going to come in this year ready to get their revenge, so we just gotta make sure we ready to play.”

This one ought to be fun. Tigers and Rebels tip 6:30 Saturday night at FedExForum.

